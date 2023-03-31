Advanced search
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
2023-03-31
30.20 EUR   -3.97%
08:43aDd : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, Managing Board bonus
EQ
08:41aDd : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Jürgen Greschner, Managing Board bonus
EQ
08:35aDd : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Matthias Kühn, Managing Board bonus
EQ
DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Matthias Kühn, Managing Board bonus

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 14:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Kühn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Managing Board bonus

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.4000 EUR 87120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.4000 EUR 87120.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82203  31.03.2023 CET/CEST



© EQS 2023
