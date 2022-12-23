Advanced search
Init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

12/23/2022 | 10:43am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

23-Dec-2022 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 16,189 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 379,796.53 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 27 October to 23 December 2022.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 25 October 2022 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.16 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 25 October 2022, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1521345

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1521345  23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
