Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Init innovation in traffic systems SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METRO Houston

04/19/2021 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Contract
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METRO Houston

19.04.2021 / 07:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

One of the largest US public transport companies relies on the account-based fare management system from the international telematics specialist

 

It took a while due to Corona but finally the major order from Houston has been signed. The US subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE has now been contracted - as already announced in February last year - by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston, Texas, to supply and install an innovative account-based fare management system for one of the largest public transportation service providers in the USA. The initial contract is worth close to USD 30 million.

"Smart Ticketing made by init, as we will implement it in the Houston area, is now one of the most requested technologies by public transportation companies worldwide. I am particularly proud of this new project because METRO is one of init's first US customers. For almost 20 years, init has delivered innovative ITS technology to METRO, and the new ticketing system will perfectly fit into this integrated technology environment. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation we have enjoyed with METRO over the past years," says init Managing Board member Dr. Jürgen Greschner.

Passengers of public transportation all over the world want to get their most favourable ticket quickly and easily. The ticketing solutions from init eliminate the access barriers that have frequently existed up to now, by introducing flexible, cashless and touchless fare payments.

1,700 vehicles are integrated

The basis for such modern ticketing is the background system MOBILEvario from init. It offers comprehensive functionalities for fare management and revenue sharing and serves as the core for account-based systems. The open architecture with defined programming interfaces (APIs) offers the necessary flexibility to integrate third-party systems and various identification media very easily.

In addition to this central system, 1,700 fixed route and paratransit busses will be equipped, and 200 validators installed on platforms for smart ticketing at METRO over the next few years.

About METRO Houston

Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) operates transit service in the metropolitan area of Houston, Texas. METRO's service area includes the City of Houston, Harris County and 14 surrounding cities. Houston is the fourth-largest city and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

19.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185962

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185962  19.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185962&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
01:10aPRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METR..
DJ
01:10aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Major contract from METRO Houston
EQ
04/16DGAP-DD  : init innovation in traffic systems SE english
DJ
03/26INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Completion of share buyback
EQ
03/25INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : Completion of share buyback
PU
03/25DGAP-DD  : init innovation in traffic systems SE english
DJ
03/25PRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialis..
DJ
03/25INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Digitalisation specialist presents succes..
EQ
03/24INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : Initplan and initperdis merge to form INIT Mobilit..
PU
03/23PRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyb..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2021 8,05 M 9,62 M 9,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 376 M 450 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
init innovation in traffic systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,00 €
Last Close Price 37,85 €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Bodenseh Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Hans Rat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE13.66%450
ORACLE CORPORATION22.04%227 655
SAP SE8.39%164 220
INTUIT INC.9.47%113 868
SERVICENOW, INC.1.18%109 210
DOCUSIGN, INC.4.33%45 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ