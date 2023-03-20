Advanced search
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
Delayed Xetra  -  08:32:30 2023-03-20 am EDT
28.00 EUR   +4.48%
08:26aInit Innovation In Traffic Systems Se : Managing Board proposes dividend increase and distribution of a special dividend
EQ
03/07Init Innovation In Traffic Systems Se : 40 years of innovation in public transport
EQ
02/24Init Innovation Rises 6% after Completing Share Buyback
MT
Init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes dividend increase and distribution of a special dividend

03/20/2023 | 08:26am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Annual Results
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes dividend increase and distribution of a special dividend

20-March-2023 / 13:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Provisional figures:

Positive result for financial year 2022

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) has achieved its growth targets in 2022 and was even able to set new records. According to the provisional figures now available, revenues grew by 8 per cent to more than EUR 191m (2021: EUR 177m). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by over 18 percent to EUR 21m (2021: EUR 17.6m). The flexible procurement and storage policy had a stabilising effect. As a result, the init group was able to meet the rising demand from the considerably expanded business with existing customers. The consolidated net income rose to EUR 16.5m, an increase of 33 per cent (2021: EUR 12.4m).

As a result of the positive earnings performance, the Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board an increase in dividend for the 2022 financial year to EUR 0.60 per no-par share (2021: EUR 0.55) and the distribution of an additional one-time special dividend of EUR 0.10 per no-par share on the occasion of init's 40th anniversary. The total dividend of EUR 0.70 per no-par share is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board and adoption of the audited annual financial statements. The corresponding appropriation of the balance sheet profit will be submitted for resolution at the Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for 25 May 2023, which will be held as physical event.

The Managing Board will present the annual report for 2022 and the forecast for the 2023 financial year at the virtual press and analyst conference on 30 March 2023.

 

Contact:

Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

20-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1586991

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1586991  20-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 193 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3,80 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 266 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
init innovation in traffic systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,80 €
Average target price 47,00 €
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Marco Ferber Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Urlich Sieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE5.30%284
ORACLE CORPORATION4.31%230 185
SAP SE15.76%138 820
SERVICENOW, INC.13.58%89 523
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.57%35 747
HUBSPOT, INC.37.47%19 632