  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Init innovation in traffic systems SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  10:20 2022-06-28 am EDT
23.00 EUR   +2.22%
10:19aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:29aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Status of the share buyback: 20 June – 24 June 2022
EQ
06/21INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : status of the share buyback 15 June – 17 June 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/28/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 9200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.0000 EUR 9200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76451  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
