Init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.06.2022 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Gottfried
|Last name(s):
|Greschner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|23.00 EUR
|9200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|23.0000 EUR
|9200.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
76451 28.06.2022
|Sales 2022
|
194 M
206 M
206 M
|Net income 2022
|
11,7 M
12,4 M
12,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4,60 M
4,88 M
4,88 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,2x
|Yield 2022
|1,96%
|Capitalization
|
224 M
237 M
237 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,18x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 072
|Free-Float
|56,9%
|Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|22,50 €
|Average target price
|49,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
|119%