|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 08 to 12 May 2023
16.05.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 08 May to 12 May 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,666 treasury shares at a value of EUR 145,250.30.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1634201
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1634201 16.05.2023 CET/CEST