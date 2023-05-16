Advanced search
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02:36 2023-05-16 am EDT
31.50 EUR   +0.96%
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems Se : Status of the share buyback: 08 to 12 May 2023
EQ
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems Se : Status of the share buyback: 02 to 05 May 2023
EQ
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems Se : Status of the share buyback 27 and 28 April 2023
EQ
Init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 08 to 12 May 2023

05/16/2023 | 03:51am EDT
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 08 to 12 May 2023

16.05.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

In the period from 08 May to 12 May 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,666 treasury shares at a value of EUR 145,250.30.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1634201

 
End of News EQS News Service

1634201  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
