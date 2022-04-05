DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 28 March - 01 April 2022



05.04.2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

In the period from 28 March to 01 April 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 4,142 treasury shares at a value of EUR 137,811.19.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 8 March 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:

Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com