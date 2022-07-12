|
|
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 4 July – 8 July 2022
12.07.2022 / 08:31
In the period from 4 July to 8 July 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,776 treasury shares at a value of EUR 83,424.23.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
194 M
196 M
196 M
|Net income 2022
|
11,7 M
11,8 M
11,8 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4,60 M
4,64 M
4,64 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,2x
|Yield 2022
|1,96%
|
|Capitalization
|
224 M
225 M
225 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,18x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 072
|Free-Float
|56,9%
|
|Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|22,50 €
|Average target price
|49,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
|119%