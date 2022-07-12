DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 4 July – 8 July 2022



12.07.2022 / 08:31

In the period from 4 July to 8 July 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,776 treasury shares at a value of EUR 83,424.23.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

