  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Init innovation in traffic systems SE
  News
  Summary
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
22.55 EUR   +0.22%
02:33aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Status of the share buyback 4 July – 8 July 2022
EQ
07/05INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Status of the share buyback 27 June – 1 July 2022
EQ
06/30INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : integrates new rail functionality into its operations control system
PU
Init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 4 July – 8 July 2022

07/12/2022 | 02:33am EDT
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 4 July – 8 July 2022

12.07.2022 / 08:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 4 July to 8 July 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,776 treasury shares at a value of EUR 83,424.23.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

 Contact:

Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

12.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1395645

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1395645  12.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
