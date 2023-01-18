EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

init innovation in traffic systems SE: The Deutschlandticket is coming and the app is already available



18.01.2023 / 15:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





init and HanseCom's app offers the quickest way to buy a 49-euro ticket

Travel anywhere with just one low-cost ticket without having to work out the best fare: That's the purpose of the 49-euro ticket which will be valid throughout Germany. While politicians are still debating the details of the launch, init's subsidiary HanseCom, leading specialists in mobile ticketing in Germany, has already laid the groundwork for it. With their new Deutschlandticket app, users can already book a ticket. The Deutschlandticket app is free to download in the Google Playstore (for the Android operating system) and in the Apple App Store (for iOS).

HanseCom’s Deutschlandticket app already offers simple, convenient digital access to the 49-euro ticket. After downloading the app, users only have to register their personal data and payment details once. Registered users can then pre-order this sought-after ticket and have it issued onto their mobile phone, valid from the official start date so it will always be accessible on their mobile phone.

The approximately two million users of HanseCom’s HandyTicket Deutschland app have an even more convenient option at their disposal. They simply log in to the new app with a single sign-on using their existing login and their data will then be transferred automatically. Once the data is stored, they can pre-order the Deutschlandticket directly in the app. As soon as the official ticket sales go live, they will then automatically receive it as a mobile ticket every month. "It really couldn't be simpler or faster. Our app makes it as easy as possible for people to buy and use the ticket," emphasises Martin Timmann, Managing Director of HanseCom.

Time is money: only the first providers will attract new customers

Users are also free to choose which mobility provider they purchase the Deutschlandticket from. At the launch of the app, around 20 transport companies and associations from all over Germany were already on board, and many more are planning to take part. The Deutschlandticket is the successor to the popular 9-euro ticket. When it is introduced, it will cost 49 euros and will be valid for second class local and regional transport throughout Germany, as well as being available as a subscription that can be cancelled on a monthly basis. Politicians and transport companies are currently aiming for a launch date of 1 April or 1 May 2023.

"We think that the 49-euro ticket will be a great success not only with passengers but also with our customers, the transport companies. With our app, we are helping them to achieve this success. They can use it to retain existing customers as well as to quickly attract new customers without any additional outlay. The quicker that transport companies can create access to the 49-euro ticket for their existing and potential customers, the more they can benefit from it. Our app allows us to reach this goal," explains init Managing Board member Dr Jürgen Greschner.

About HanseCom

HanseCom, a company of the init group, develops software solutions for the public transportation sector. The company is an expert in the field of cross-regional, mobile ticketing, urban mobility platforms and customer management systems. From the idea to consulting and implementation to the operation of the solutions, HanseCom accompanies its customers in the digitalisation of sales and in the transformation from a classic transport company to a service- and customer-oriented mobility service provider. More than 60 transport companies and associations benefit from the company's many years of experience in the industry. The product portfolio includes the customer management and sales background system PT, the national, mobile ticketing platform HandyTicket Deutschland, the open and modular HanseCom mobility platform as well as HanseCom Abo-Online for 24/7 subscription self-management in real time.





Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com