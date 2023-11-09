EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback

09-Nov-2023 / 10:44 CET/CEST
The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 29,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 870,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.

The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.

It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 9 November 2023 to 27 December 2023 on the stock exchange.

 

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Janina Hoffmann
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
