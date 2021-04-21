Log in
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
Init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/21/2021 | 04:43am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.04.2021 / 10:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Gift of 5,000 shares to a person who is not subject to the reporting obligations pursuant to Art. 19 MAR

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65490  21.04.2021 


© EQS 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Bodenseh Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Hans Rat Member-Supervisory Board
