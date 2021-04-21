|
Init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.04.2021 / 10:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Gottfried
|Last name(s):
|Greschner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
b) Nature of the transaction
|Gift of 5,000 shares to a person who is not subject to the reporting obligations pursuant to Art. 19 MAR
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|
|
