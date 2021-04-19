PRESS RELEASE : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METRO Houston

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Contract init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METRO Houston 2021-04-19 / 07:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One of the largest US public transport companies relies on the account-based fare management system from the international telematics specialist It took a while due to Corona but finally the major order from Houston has been signed. The US subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE has now been contracted - as already announced in February last year - by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston, Texas, to supply and install an innovative account-based fare management system for one of the largest public transportation service providers in the USA. The initial contract is worth close to USD 30 million. "Smart Ticketing made by init, as we will implement it in the Houston area, is now one of the most requested technologies by public transportation companies worldwide. I am particularly proud of this new project because METRO is one of init's first US customers. For almost 20 years, init has delivered innovative ITS technology to METRO, and the new ticketing system will perfectly fit into this integrated technology environment. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation we have enjoyed with METRO over the past years," says init Managing Board member Dr. Jürgen Greschner. Passengers of public transportation all over the world want to get their most favourable ticket quickly and easily. The ticketing solutions from init eliminate the access barriers that have frequently existed up to now, by introducing flexible, cashless and touchless fare payments. 1,700 vehicles are integrated The basis for such modern ticketing is the background system MOBILEvario from init. It offers comprehensive functionalities for fare management and revenue sharing and serves as the core for account-based systems. The open architecture with defined programming interfaces (APIs) offers the necessary flexibility to integrate third-party systems and various identification media very easily. In addition to this central system, 1,700 fixed route and paratransit busses will be equipped, and 200 validators installed on platforms for smart ticketing at METRO over the next few years. About METRO Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) operates transit service in the metropolitan area of Houston, Texas. METRO's service area includes the City of Houston, Harris County and 14 surrounding cities. Houston is the fourth-largest city and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States. Contact: Person making the notification: Simone Fritz Investor Relations ir@initse.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE Käppelestraße 4-10 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0 Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399 E-mail: ir@initse.com Internet: www.initse.com ISIN: DE0005759807 WKN: 575980 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1185962 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

