Status of the share buyback: 20 November to 24 November 2023

27.11.2023 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Karlsruhe, 27 November 2023

In the period from 20 November to 24 November 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 2,658 treasury shares at a value of EUR 79,937.90.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 9 November 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

27.11.2023 CET/CEST
