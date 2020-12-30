init innovation in traffic : Adjustment of incoming orders expectation for fiscal year 2020

Disclosure of inside information acc. to article 17 Regulation (EU) no 596/2014

Karlsruhe, 30 December 2020.

Incoming orders forecasted for 2020 have been delayed to the following year 2021 mostly due to Corona-related reasons. The Managing Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE no longer considers the 2020 target for incoming orders of EUR 180m to 190m to be achievable. Incoming orders are now anticipated to range between EUR 150m to 155m by 31 December 2020. The postponed projects are expected as incoming orders in Q1/2021.

The revenues and earnings forecasts for 2020 are not affected by these delays. As a result, revenues are expected to amount to around EUR 180m and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 18m to 20m as planned.