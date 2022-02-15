Log in
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
init innovation in traffic : Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr implements INIT's smart charge management solution

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
Karlsruhe / Mannheim, 15 February 2022

Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH (rnv), the leading public transport company in Germany's Rhein-Neckar Metropolitan Region, will in future rely onMOBILEcharge, INIT's charge management solution for electric buses.It will be seamlessly connected to rnv's recently implemented depot management system for bus dispatching and duty planning.

At INIT and CarMedialab, we aim to make things as easy as possible for public transport companies. That's why we support all kinds of interoperability and have heavily contributed to the development of the new VDV 463 interface. We are looking forward to working closely with rnv.

Heiko Bauer

Managing Director, CarMedialab

Charging infrastructure for buses and cars

Rnv is in the early stages of launching its fleet of e-buses and electric cars. With MOBILE charge fromINIT's subsidiary CarMedialab, they will be able to efficiently and cost-effectively charge their fleet across four depots with over 100 charging points.

An important factor for rnv is system interoperability, i. e. the smooth interaction of solutions from different providers. The new VDV 463 interface for data exchange between charge management, depot management and operations control systems guarantees the connection between depot and charge management - it was developed in cooperation with CarMedialab. In addition, the VDV 261 interface supports the preconditioning of their e-buses.

Monitoring charging activities

The charge management system coordinates all charging activities and calculates charging plans using information provided by the depot management system. In addition, MOBILEcharge supports rnv in the monitoring of the entire charging infrastructure. The software keeps track of the charging processes and the functional capability of the charging points. The connection between the charge and depot management systems allows rnv to charge slower with less amperage, prolonging battery life.

This is because information about dwell times is available, which means the entire period can be used to charge the vehicle. As a result, MOBILEcharge even reduces overall energy demands.

Learn more about INIT'sintegrated electromobility solution eMOBILE

Disclaimer

Init - Innovation In Traffic Systems SE published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
