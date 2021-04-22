init innovation in traffic : Account-based fare management system for METRO Houston
04/22/2021 | 03:20am EDT
INIT was commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston, Texas, to supply and install an innovative account-based fare management system for one of the largest public transportation service providers in the USA. The initial contract is worth close to USD 30 million. The order was originally announced in February last year, but has only just been signed due to the pandemic.
Cashless payments - easy rides
"Smart ticketing solutions designed by INIT, such as the one we will deliver for Houston, are now one of the most requested technologies by public transportation companies worldwide. I am particularly proud of this new project because METRO was one of INIT's first ever US customers. For almost 20 years, INIT has delivered innovative telematics systems to METRO, and the new ticketing system will perfectly fit into this integrated technology environment. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation we have enjoyed with METRO in recent years," says INIT Managing Board member Dr. Jürgen Greschner. Public transport passengers all over the world want to ensure they are getting the best ticket for their journey, quickly and easily. INIT's ticketing solutions remove the barriers that have existed up to now, by introducing flexible, cashless and touchless fare payments, for example using debit and credit cards.
1,700 vehicles enabled
The basis for such modern ticketing is INIT's background system, MOBILEvario. It offers comprehensive functionalities for fare management and revenue sharing and serves as the core for account-based systems. The open architecture with defined programming interfaces (APIs) offers the necessary flexibility to integrate third-party systems and various identification media very easily.
In addition to this central system, 1,700 fixed route and paratransit buses will be equipped with passenger terminals, and an additional 200 terminals will be installed on METRO platforms over the next few years.
About METRO Houston Metropolitan
The Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) operates transit services in the metropolitan area of Houston, Texas. METRO's service area includes the City of Houston, Harris County and 14 surrounding cities. Houston is the fourth largest city and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States.
