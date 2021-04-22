init innovation in traffic : Account-based fare management system for METRO Houston

The basis for such modern ticketing is INIT's background system, MOBILEvario. It offers comprehensive functionalities for fare management and revenue sharing and serves as the core for account-based systems. The open architecture with defined programming interfaces (APIs) offers the necessary flexibility to integrate third-party systems and various identification media very easily.

In addition to this central system, 1,700 fixed route and paratransit buses will be equipped with passenger terminals, and an additional 200 terminals will be installed on METRO platforms over the next few years.