Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Init innovation in traffic systems SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

init innovation in traffic : Account-based fare management system for METRO Houston

04/22/2021 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INIT was commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston, Texas, to supply and install an innovative account-based fare management system for one of the largest public transportation service providers in the USA. The initial contract is worth close to USD 30 million. The order was originally announced in February last year, but has only just been signed due to the pandemic.

Cashless payments - easy rides

"Smart ticketing solutions designed by INIT, such as the one we will deliver for Houston, are now one of the most requested technologies by public transportation companies worldwide. I am particularly proud of this new project because METRO was one of INIT's first ever US customers. For almost 20 years, INIT has delivered innovative telematics systems to METRO, and the new ticketing system will perfectly fit into this integrated technology environment. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation we have enjoyed with METRO in recent years," says INIT Managing Board member Dr. Jürgen Greschner. Public transport passengers all over the world want to ensure they are getting the best ticket for their journey, quickly and easily. INIT's ticketing solutions remove the barriers that have existed up to now, by introducing flexible, cashless and touchless fare payments, for example using debit and credit cards.

1,700 vehicles enabled

The basis for such modern ticketing is INIT's background system, MOBILEvario. It offers comprehensive functionalities for fare management and revenue sharing and serves as the core for account-based systems. The open architecture with defined programming interfaces (APIs) offers the necessary flexibility to integrate third-party systems and various identification media very easily.

In addition to this central system, 1,700 fixed route and paratransit buses will be equipped with passenger terminals, and an additional 200 terminals will be installed on METRO platforms over the next few years.

About METRO Houston Metropolitan

The Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) operates transit services in the metropolitan area of Houston, Texas. METRO's service area includes the City of Houston, Harris County and 14 surrounding cities. Houston is the fourth largest city and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

Disclaimer

Init - Innovation In Traffic Systems SE published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
03:20aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : Account-based fare management system for METRO Hou..
PU
04/21INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
04/19PRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METR..
DJ
04/19INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Major contract from METRO Houston
EQ
04/16DGAP-DD  : init innovation in traffic systems SE english
DJ
03/26INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Completion of share buyback
EQ
03/25INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : Completion of share buyback
PU
03/25DGAP-DD  : init innovation in traffic systems SE english
DJ
03/25PRESS RELEASE : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist..
DJ
03/25INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Digitalisation specialist presents succes..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2021 8,05 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 368 M 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
init innovation in traffic systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,00 €
Last Close Price 37,05 €
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Bodenseh Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Hans Rat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE11.26%443
ORACLE CORPORATION22.49%228 491
SAP SE8.84%163 800
INTUIT INC.6.72%111 006
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.72%106 047
DOCUSIGN, INC.-1.29%42 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ