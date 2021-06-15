Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Init innovation in traffic systems SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

init innovation in traffic : provides multi-channel passenger information system for Wuppertal

06/15/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Semi-automated processes in dispatching, passenger information and documentation at WSW mobil

WSW mobil's passengers in buses and suspension railway receive perfect information on events and dispatching measures all the time. (Photo: © WSW mobil)

Karlsruhe, Germany / Wuppertal, Germany, 15 June 2021

With just a few clicks from one central system, Wuppertal public transport provider WSW mobil GmbH can now inform passengers about current service in real time and simultaneously across multiple channels - whether in vehicles, at stops or online. The traffic information system developed together with INIT, Verkehrsinformationssystem (VIS), went live recently. It enables dispatchers to deal with disruptions more efficiently and take advantage of previously implemented templates to generate precise passenger information nearly automatically. Reports are also automatically generated. Furthermore, VIS can be used to publish messages about planned events and actions.

The new multi-channel information system transmits messages to passengers across all chosen channels with one click. Text is specifically formatted for each media type: dynamic passenger information displays, WSW's website, the region-wide cross-company real-time platform, and social media on Facebook and Twitter. It is even possible to transmit text-to-speech announcements to the buses via mobile radio.

Interaction of multiple INIT solutions

WSW mobil's new system optimizes dispatching, passenger information and documentation of operations - the control center's essential tasks. To achieve this, dispatching measures and passenger information are carried out in a structured manner using the workflow and incident management tool, MOBILEforms, which is integrated into the Intermodal Transport Control System, MOBILE-ITCS. MOBILEforms sends data to INIT's editing and publication system, INFOpublisher, where text templates with placeholders for various scenarios are stored and passenger information is generated by combining them with metadata and real-time information inserted by the ITCS. Dispatchers just have to add context-specific information.

This way, passenger information regarding disruptions is generated almost automatically from the control center's dispatching measures. Moreover, since these processes are managed together in one system, passenger information is created quickly, efficiently and in a manner suitable for all media types. The planning and marketing departments also have the opportunity to publish messages, for example about upcoming events, by accessing the system from a web browser. Using VIS, staff can even publish their own texts directly across all media instead of relying on templates. Messages about disruptions may be published sequentially as main and final information, and planned events also as preliminary information. New scenarios can be added in the system easily. This makes VIS the ideal tool for dealing with disruptions and managing events.

In addition, MOBILEforms automatically documents all operational incidents.

Concentration on the essential tasks

Automatically populated text templates and the system's ease of use enable WSW mobil to save time and enhance the quality of their passenger information. VIS enables dispatchers to concentrate on their essential tasks: monitoring and controlling operations.

By using VIS, we rely on a solution that simplifies all important processes in the control center. So, in the future our dispatchers will have to spend substantially less time on documentation and passenger information and can concentrate on their main task, which is operations control. Furthermore, our passenger information has reached a new level of quality. The large amount of positive feedback given by our passengers shows us that the decision to implement VIS was the right one.

Disclaimer

Init - Innovation In Traffic Systems SE published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
04:50aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : provides multi-channel passenger information syste..
PU
05/20INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19PRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitisation specialist'..
DJ
05/19INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Digitisation specialist's virtual shareho..
EQ
05/12INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : EMOBILE-PLAN enables smooth introduction of e-mobi..
PU
05/06INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Great start for the digitisation speciali..
EQ
05/06PRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Great start for the digi..
DJ
05/05INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : Seminar “A 360° view of electro­mobility&rdq..
PU
04/22INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC  : Account-based fare management system for METRO Hou..
PU
04/21INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8,05 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 411 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
init innovation in traffic systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,00 €
Last Close Price 41,35 €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Bodenseh Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Hans Rat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE24.17%498
ORACLE CORPORATION27.72%239 045
SAP SE11.84%168 854
INTUIT INC.25.57%129 022
SERVICENOW, INC.-7.47%98 331
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.73%49 295