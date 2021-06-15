init innovation in traffic : provides multi-channel passenger information system for Wuppertal

Semi-automated processes in dispatching, passenger information and documentation at WSW mobil

WSW mobil's passengers in buses and suspension railway receive perfect information on events and dispatching measures all the time. (Photo: © WSW mobil)

Karlsruhe, Germany / Wuppertal, Germany, 15 June 2021

With just a few clicks from one central system, Wuppertal public transport provider WSW mobil GmbH can now inform passengers about current service in real time and simultaneously across multiple channels - whether in vehicles, at stops or online. The traffic information system developed together with INIT, Verkehrsinformationssystem (VIS), went live recently. It enables dispatchers to deal with disruptions more efficiently and take advantage of previously implemented templates to generate precise passenger information nearly automatically. Reports are also automatically generated. Furthermore, VIS can be used to publish messages about planned events and actions.

The new multi-channel information system transmits messages to passengers across all chosen channels with one click. Text is specifically formatted for each media type: dynamic passenger information displays, WSW's website, the region-wide cross-company real-time platform, and social media on Facebook and Twitter. It is even possible to transmit text-to-speech announcements to the buses via mobile radio.