init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/01/2020 | 05:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.10.2020 / 11:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Gottfried
|Last name(s):
|Greschner
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|31.22 EUR
|312200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|31.2200 EUR
|312200.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.10.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
63045 01.10.2020
© EQS 2020
