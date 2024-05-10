Business highlights in Q1 2024
- In January the company announced that the company will expand to a broader Sexual Health Franchise including both male Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) indications
- In January the company announced the decision to to carry out a capital increase directed at members of executive management and key management under the long term incentive program for 2021 ("LTI2021-program") and to conduct a directed buyback of shares in order to sell shares to the board of directors under the LTI2021-program
- In February the company announced the decision to carry out a capital increase directed at MAC Clinical Research Finance Ltd ("MAC") in connection with MAC's conversion notice regarding conversion of outstanding receivable on February 20th
Business highlights after this reporting period
- Nothing to report.
Financial Highlights
|Fourth Quarter (2024-01-01 - 2024-03-31)
|Net revenue were KDKK 0 (0)
|Operating loss, EBIT was KDKK -3,577 (-8,677)
|Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.08 (-0.18)
|Cash: KDKK 18,760 (24,336)
|Solidity: 97% (37%)
Solidity: equity divided by assets.
The Board of Directors have decided that interim reports will be published in English only.
Link to the full report
https://www.initiatorpharma.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/
For additional information about Initiator Pharma, please contact:
Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO
Telephone: +45 6126 0035
E-mail: [email protected]
About Initiator Pharma
Initiator Pharma A/S is a Danish clinical stage emerging pharma company developing innovative drugs that target key unmet medical needs within the central and peripheral nervous system. Initiator Pharma's pipeline consists of two clinical stage assets - pudafensine (IP2015) and IP2018 - and two preclinical assets. The company is currently conducting a Phase IIb trial with pudafensine (IP2015) in erectile dysfunction of organic origin, and successfully completed a Phase I proof of principle trial in neuropathic pain in 2022. With IP2018 the company has reported positive, statistically significant, and dose-dependent clinical observations related to efficacy in psychogenic erectile dysfunction (ED) in a Phase IIa clinical trial of IP2018 in patients with mild to moderate ED.
Initiator Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: INIT). Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.initiatorpharma.com.
