About Initiator Pharma

Initiator Pharma A/S is a Danish clinical stage emerging pharma company developing innovative drugs that target key unmet medical needs within the central and peripheral nervous system. Initiator Pharma's pipeline consists of two clinical stage assets - pudafensine (IP2015) and IP2018 - and two preclinical assets. The company is currently conducting a Phase IIb trial with pudafensine (IP2015) in erectile dysfunction of organic origin, and successfully completed a Phase I proof of principle trial in neuropathic pain in 2022. With IP2018 the company has reported positive, statistically significant, and dose-dependent clinical observations related to efficacy in psychogenic erectile dysfunction (ED) in a Phase IIa clinical trial of IP2018 in patients with mild to moderate ED.



Initiator Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: INIT). Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.initiatorpharma.com.