INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT &
ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PROJECTS
PM 12:04:52 2024-06-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 11-06-2024 12:04:52 PM
ﺔﺳﺎﺋﺮﻟ ﻰﻨﺒﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺣﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﺗ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: extension building and refurbish the outdoor
ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ
squar
We would like to inform you that our subsidiary
ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ) ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼــﻋﺇ ﺩﻮــﻧ
company, M/s Abraj Al-Arab Contracting Company, has
ﺀﺎﺸﻧﻹ ﻲﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺍﻮﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ( ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ
signed a contract agreement with the Royal Hashemite
ﺔـﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪـﺨﻟﺍ ﻰﻨﺒﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺣﺎـﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻫﺄـﺗﻭ ﻖﺤﻠﻣ
Court to construct an extension building, and refurbish
. ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2448189 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺳﺎﺋﺮﻟ ﻊـﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ
the outdoor squares and the services building associated
with the Prime Ministry, for a total value of JOD
2,448,189
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour
Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
