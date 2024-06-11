INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT &

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS

PM 12:04:52 2024-06-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 11-06-2024 12:04:52 PM

ﺔﺳﺎﺋﺮﻟ ﻰﻨﺒﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺣﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﺗ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: extension building and refurbish the outdoor

ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ

squar

We would like to inform you that our subsidiary

ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ) ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼــﻋﺇ ﺩﻮــﻧ

company, M/s Abraj Al-Arab Contracting Company, has

ﺀﺎﺸﻧﻹ ﻲﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺍﻮﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ( ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ

signed a contract agreement with the Royal Hashemite

ﺔـﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪـﺨﻟﺍ ﻰﻨﺒﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺣﺎـﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻫﺄـﺗﻭ ﻖﺤﻠﻣ

Court to construct an extension building, and refurbish

. ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2448189 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺳﺎﺋﺮﻟ ﻊـﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ

the outdoor squares and the services building associated

with the Prime Ministry, for a total value of JOD

2,448,189

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour

Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

