INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT &

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS

AM 11:43:37 2024-06-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 11-06-2024 11:43:37 AM

ﺓﺎﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺪﺗ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺗ ﺔﻄﺤﻣ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Design and Construction of Hydropower plants

at Wa

We would like to inform you that the subsidiary company

ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ) ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼــﻋﺇ ﺩﻮــﻧ

"Arab Towers Contracting Company" has a signed a

ﻱﺮـﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺎــﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ( ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ

contract with M/s the Ministry of Water and Irrigation for

ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺓﺎﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺪﺗ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺗ ﺔﻄﺤﻣ ﻉﻭﺮــﺸﻣ ﻞــﻤﻌﻟ

aproject Design and Construction of Hydropower plants

ﺭﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 4673000

at Wadi Al Arab with a value of 4673000 JD The project is

( KFW ) ﻲﻧﺎﻤﻟﻻﺍ

being funded by KFW Bank

11-06-2024

11-06-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour

Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Injaz for Development and Multi Projects Company plc published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 09:20:10 UTC.