INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT &
ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PROJECTS
AM 11:43:37 2024-06-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 11-06-2024 11:43:37 AM
ﺓﺎﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺪﺗ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺗ ﺔﻄﺤﻣ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Design and Construction of Hydropower plants
at Wa
We would like to inform you that the subsidiary company
ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ) ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼــﻋﺇ ﺩﻮــﻧ
"Arab Towers Contracting Company" has a signed a
ﻱﺮـﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺎــﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ( ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ
contract with M/s the Ministry of Water and Irrigation for
ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺓﺎﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺪﺗ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺗ ﺔﻄﺤﻣ ﻉﻭﺮــﺸﻣ ﻞــﻤﻌﻟ
aproject Design and Construction of Hydropower plants
ﺭﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 4673000
at Wadi Al Arab with a value of 4673000 JD The project is
( KFW ) ﻲﻧﺎﻤﻟﻻﺍ
being funded by KFW Bank
11-06-2024
11-06-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour
Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
