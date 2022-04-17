Log in
    ATCO   JO4105811015

INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS COMPANY P.L.C

(ATCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-13
0.7700 JOD   +4.05%
04/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
PU
04/14INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS P L C : Disclosure (ATCO) 2022 04 14
PU
04/12INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS P L C : Disclosure (ATCO) 2022 04 12
PU
Injaz for Development and Projects P L C : G.A (ATCO) 2022 04 17

04/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS

Date: 17-04-2022 09:50:31 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:50:31 2022-04-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 25-04-2022 at Via ZOOM video and electronic communication to discuss the following matters:

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 29-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

any other matter

ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺎﻳﺎﻀﻗ ﻱﺍ

INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Injaz for Development and Multi Projects Company plc published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 07:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
