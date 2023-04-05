Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Injaz for Development and Projects Company P.L.C
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCO   JO4105811015

INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS COMPANY P.L.C

(ATCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
0.2600 JOD    0.00%
06:51aInjaz For Development And Projects P L C : G.a (atco) 2023 04 05
PU
04/03Injaz For Development And Projects P L C : Disclosure (ATCO) 2023 04 03
PU
03/29Injaz for Development and Projects Company P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Injaz for Development and Projects P L C : G.A (ATCO) 2023 04 05

04/05/2023 | 06:51am EDT
INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT & PROJECTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT &

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS

PM 01:22:39 2023-04-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-04-2023 01:22:39 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT &

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

PROJECTS cordially invites you to attend the company's

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 1:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

1:00 on 16-04-2023 at Via Zoom video and electronic

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

communication to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 25-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour

Rawan Mahmmoud Mhamad Alnsour :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Injaz for Development and Multi Projects Company plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 43,1 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net income 2021 0,21 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net Debt 2021 59,6 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 321x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,81 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS COMPANY P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Injaz for Development and Projects Company P.L.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS COMPANY P.L.C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hazem Mohammad Yousef Al-Qadi General Manager & Executive Director
Hisham Mohammed Ahmed Wadi Chairman
Riad Yousef Ragheb Al-Jaouni Independent Non-Executive Director
Yasser Dhayfallah Sanad Al-Abdallat Vice Chairman
Sufian Mohammed Hasan Al-Khateeb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INJAZ FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS COMPANY P.L.C-33.33%14
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.15%40 276
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 795
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 956
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.17%25 494
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.52%21 878
