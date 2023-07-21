Inky Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023

Inky Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.53914 million compared to USD 0.01277 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.

For the six months, sales was USD 0.0034 million. Net loss was USD 0.567131 million compared to USD 0.024271 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.