  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inland Homes plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INL   GB00B1TR0310

INLAND HOMES PLC

(INL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:00:20 2023-01-16 am EST
18.15 GBX   -15.58%
10:04aInland Homes CEO exits immediately after just month in post
AN
09:33aUK Consumer Backdrop Expected to Improve in 2023 on Strong Employment
DJ
08:16aInland Homes' Recently Appointed CEO Resigns
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Inland Homes CEO exits immediately after just month in post

01/16/2023 | 10:04am EST
Inland Homes PLC - Beaconsfield, England-based housebuilder and brownfield developer in south and south east England - Says Donagh O'Sullivan resigns immediately as chief executive officer "by mutual agreement" and steps down from board, having only been in the CEO job since early December. Inland Homes provides no reason for the sudden change. O'Sullivan had been CEO of privately owned Galliard Homes from July 2017 until March 2022.

Current stock price: 18.15 pence, down 16% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 68%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 203 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 100 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,2 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart INLAND HOMES PLC
Duration : Period :
Inland Homes plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INLAND HOMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,50 GBX
Average target price 119,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 453%
Managers and Directors
Donagh O'Sullivan Chief Executive Officer
Nishith Malde Chief Financial Officer & Director
Simon Charles Bennett Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Carol Avis Duncumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INLAND HOMES PLC-8.51%59
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.66%39 886
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.11%35 289
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.85%30 270
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.63%28 241
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.91%22 752