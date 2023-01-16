Inland Homes CEO exits immediately after just month in post

Inland Homes PLC - Beaconsfield, England-based housebuilder and brownfield developer in south and south east England - Says Donagh O'Sullivan resigns immediately as chief executive officer "by mutual agreement" and steps down from board, having only been in the CEO job since early December. Inland Homes provides no reason for the sudden change. O'Sullivan had been CEO of privately owned Galliard Homes from July 2017 until March 2022.

Current stock price: 18.15 pence, down 16% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 68%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.