Inland Homes PLC - Southern England-focused brownfield developer, housebuilder and partnership housing company - Notes possible breach of loan covenant with Inland ZDP PLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary. Inland ZDP also notes this. Inland Homes says it is considering possible provisions to be made against certain asset values in its accounts with its auditors. Says the mounts of any such provisions, which have not yet been determined, "appear likely to trigger a breach" in the loan covenant between both parties. Inland ZDP says a further announcement will be made "as soon as the asset values (net of any relevant provisions) have been determined".

Inland Homes shares are currently suspended. In June, the company said that the audit process for its results for the year ended September 30, 2022 will take longer than originally expected. Back in April, Inland Homes estimated the audit could be completed during June, but the firm now believes it will take longer.

Inland ZDP current stock price: Untraded, quoted at 100p

12-month change: down 44%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

