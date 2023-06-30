Inland ZDP PLC - wholly-owned subsidiary of housing plot developer Inland Homes PLC - In the six months to March 31, breaks even with no profit or loss, unchanged from a year ago. Revenue completely generated via interest income grows slightly to GBP876,000 from GBP848,000, exactly the same as the increase in finance costs, to GBP876,000 from GBP848,000. Chair Nishith Malde says: "Inland Homes has a business plan for managing its cash flows and meeting its obligations to ZDP shareholders, retaining flexibility to adapt to circumstances rather committing to a fixed source of repayment."

Current stock price: 100.0 pence

12-month change: down 45%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

