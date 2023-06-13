Advanced search
    MLINM   ES0105511002

INMARK PRIME SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLINM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:01:42 2023-06-12 pm EDT
17.30 EUR   +0.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inmark Prime SOCIMI S A : Distribution June 2023

06/13/2023 | 06:22am EDT
Distribution June 2023

13 Jun 2023 12:18 CEST

Issuer

INMARK PRIME SOCIMI S.A.U.

Source

INMARK

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

INMARK PRIME SOCIMI

ISIN

ES0105511002

Symbol

MLINM

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inmark Prime Socimi SA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 10:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INMARK PRIME SOCIMI, S.A.
06:22aInmark Prime Socimi S A : Distribution June 2023
PU
2022Inmark Prime Socimi U : Minute December 2022
PU
2022Inmark Prime Socimi U : Distribution December 2022
PU
2022INMARK PRIME SOCIMI, S.A. : Dividends
CO
2022Inmark Prime Socimi U : Dividend Distribution Oct 2022
PU
2022Inmark Prime Socimi, S.A.U. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
2022INMARK PRIME SOCIMI, S.A. : Financial report
CO
2022Inmark Prime Socimi U : Dividend Distribution June 2022
PU
2022INMARK PRIME SOCIMI, S.A. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
2021Inmark Prime Socimi U : Dividend Distribution Dec 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,42 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
Net income 2022 1,04 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net Debt 2022 107 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart INMARK PRIME SOCIMI, S.A.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jung-Joon Lee Chairman
Rodrigo de Gonzalo Martinez Director
Francisco Gómez Fructuoso Secretary & Director
