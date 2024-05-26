Inmobiliaria Central de Estacionamientos Agustinas S.A. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CLP 219.94 million compared to CLP 221.95 million a year ago. Net income was CLP 93.03 million compared to CLP 61.4 million a year ago.
