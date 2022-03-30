Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A.

Audit Report

Annual Accounts as at 31 December 2021

Directors' Report

Independent auditor's report on the annual accounts

To the shareholders of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A.:

Report on the annual accounts

Opinion

We have audited the annual accounts of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying annual accounts present fairly, in all material respects, the equity and financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021, as well as its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (as identified in note 2 of the notes to the annual accounts), and in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria included therein.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual accounts section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those relating to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts in Spain, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice. In this regard, we have not rendered services other than those relating to the audit of the accounts, and situations or circumstances have not arisen that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned legislation, have affected our necessary independence such that it has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter

Recoverability of non-current investments in Group companies

At 31 December 2021 Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. recognises a balance under Non-current investments in group companies amounting to Euro 2,668,885 thousand, as detailed in Note 10 to the accompanying annual accounts. These investments are significant with respect to the Company's annual accounts as they account for approximately 42% of total assets.

As indicated in Note 4.e) to the accompanying annual accounts, the Company carries out an assessment of the possible impairment adjustments by comparing the carrying amount of the shares with the recoverable amount, this being, unless otherwise evidenced, the investee's equity adjusted for any latent capital gains existing at the measurement date. Value adjustments and, if appropriate, their reversal, are recognised in the income statement for the year in which they arise.

The quantification of the recoverable amount of such investments requires the use of judgements and significant estimates by Company management when determining the valuation method and considering the key assumptions established.

The materiality of the Non-current investments in group companies and the significant judgements and estimates described above mean that we consider this matter a key audit matter.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our audit procedures included, among others, the analysis of the process implemented by the Company to assess the potential impairment of non-current investments in group companies.

In addition, we assessed the valuation methodology used by the Company. We obtained the audited balance sheets of the most relevant investees and checked the amounts of the capital gains identified and checked them against the valuations of their investment property carried out by independent experts, whom we assessed in terms of the requisite competence and independence, finding no exceptions.

We checked if the valuations were performed in accordance with the Appraisal and Valuation Standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of Great Britain and in accordance with the International Valuation Standards (IVS) published by the International Standards Valuation Committee. In this regard, we held meetings with the valuers and our internal experts, verifying for a sample of those valuations the reasonableness of the variables used, such as the discount rate employed and the rental increase considered as well as other variables considered necessary in order to complete the valuations such as the final return, the term of the rental contracts and type and age of the buildings, their location and occupancy rate. Similarly, for a sample of assets, we verified through the sales and purchase deeds, the technical specifications used by the independent experts when determining the fair value of those assets.

Likewise, for equity instruments in listed group companies, we have verified their recoverable amount based on the price of their shares.

Key audit matter

Valuation of Investment Property

The Company has real estate assets which are recognised under investment property amounting to Euro 3,332,707 thousand at 31 December 2021, representing 53%of total assets. Notes 4.c) and 7 to the accompanying annual accounts include information on the assets included under this heading.

As indicated in Note 4.c), these properties are tested for impairment in order to check that the registered value does not exceed its recoverable value. In order to obtain the recoverable amount of such assets, the Company determines the fair value through independent expert valuations.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

In addition, for equity instruments in group companies that do not have real estate assets, we have checked their recoverable amount based on the business plan prepared by the Company's management, contrasting the discount rate used with our internal experts.

Lastly, we assessed whether the disclosures of information included in Notes 4.e) and 10 to the notes to the accompanying annual accounts.

We have concluded that management's approach in relation to its assessment of the recoverability of investments in equity instruments in non-current group companies is consistent and is supported by the available evidence.

For the purposes of validating their carrying amount before considering any impairment, we verified the annual depreciation of investment property and observed that it is calculated on a straight-line basis, without detecting significant incidents.

We obtained the year-end valuations of these assets by independent experts and we assessed that these experts meet the requirements of competence and independence, finding no exceptions.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter

The methodology used to determine the fair value of the investment properties is mainly the discounted cash flows method, in accordance with standard market practice. Such valuations are based on a series of significant judgements and estimates.

We have therefore focused on this area due to the materiality of this heading with respect to the Company's total assets and the significant judgement required on the part of management. Changes in the assumptions used could lead to a significant variation in the recoverable value of such assets and their impact on the income statement and balance sheet.

We verified if the valuations were performed in accordance with the Appraisal and Valuation Standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of Great Britain and in accordance with the International Valuation Standards (IVS) published by the International Standards Valuation Committee. In this regard, we held meetings with the valuers and our internal experts, verifying for a sample of those valuations the reasonableness of the variables used, such as the discount rate employed and the rental increase considered as well as other variables considered necessary in order to complete the valuations such as the final return, the term of the rental contracts and type and age of the buildings, their location and occupancy rate. Similarly, for a sample of assets, we verified through the sales and purchase deeds, the technical specifications used by the independent experts when determining the fair value of those assets.

Lastly, we verified the relevant disclosures included in Notes 4.c) and 7 to the notes to the accompanying annual accounts.

We consider that we have obtained sufficient audit evidence in the course of our work concerning the reasonableness of the valuation of the

Companies' investment properties.

Other information: Management report

Other information comprises only the management report for the 2021 financial year, the formulation of which is the responsibility of the Company's directors and does not form an integral part of the annual accounts.

Our audit opinion on the annual accounts does not cover the management report. Our responsibility regarding the management report, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice, is to:a)Verify only that the certain information included in the Annual Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration, as referred to in the Auditing Act, has been provided in the manner required by applicable legislation and, if not, we are obliged to disclose that fact.