International banks demonstrate their confidence in Colonial

Colonial Group signs a 835 €M revolving credit

facility, demonstrating its ability to access financial

markets

Colonial's French subsidiary increases its liquidity, simplifies its financial structure and improves and extends the maturity of its credit lines.

Grupo Colonial's positive risk assessment has made it possible to increase the group's liquidity at very competitive margins.

The new credit line is considered sustainable because the margin is referenced to the fulfilment of certain sustainability KPIs.

Madrid, June 23, 2023

SFL, the French subsidiary of the Colonial Group, has signed a five-year €835M sustainability-linked revolving bank credit facility, which includes three ESG performance indicators. In this way, international banks show their confidence in Colonial, while the Group increases its liquidity, simplifies its financial structure, and improves and extends the maturity of its credit lines.

With this five-year credit facility, which offers two one-year extension options, the Group extends maturities of its existing lines and increases its liquidity. The new credit facility includes a margin adjustment mechanism based on three ESG indicators, linked to the Group's objectives and strategy in terms of reducing carbon emissions, ESG certification of its assets and GRESB rating (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, which analyses and compares the ESG performance and best practices of companies active in the sector). Likewise, Colonial's positive risk assessment has allowed the group liquidity to increase at very competitive margins.

"This transaction, carried out in an uncertain financial environment, reflects the robustness of Grupo Colonial's balance sheet and its leadership in ESG, allows it to refinance existing lines, and gives the Group the means to seize growth opportunities," explains Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Chief Executive Officer of Colonial.

This credit facility has been syndicated through a high-quality banking pool of 10 leading banks. BNP Paribas and CaixaBank acted as sustainability coordinators, while BNP Paribas acted also as transaction coordinator and facility agent.

