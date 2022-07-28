Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI S A : Quarterly Earnings Document

Colonial closed the first half of 2022 with a Net Profit of €355m, +120% Gross Asset Value of the portfolio of €13.3bn, +8% like-for-like,year-on-year

non-strategic assets for €59m with a premium of +11% on GAV A strong balance sheet for future growth with a liquidity of €2.6bn and an LTV of 36.9% Madrid, 28 de julio de 2022 First half Results 2022 The Colonial Group has closed its first half results of 2022 with a Net Profit of €355m, +120% versus the previous year. These results reflect the positive momentum of all its KPIs: a very high commercial activity (+100.000 sqm of new contracts signed in a semester), ERV growth of +5%, solid portfolio occupancy (96%), increase of +4% like-for-like of its portfolio and better financial expenses. Juan José Brugera, Colonial Chairman: "The Colonial Group closes the first half 2022 results with recird increases that prove our successful business model based on value creation for our shareholders". According to Pere Viñolas, Chief Executive Officer of Colonial, the results are due to: "the solid fundamentals of our prime portfolio and the successful delivery of our Alpha value creation strategy. Likewise, this adequate positioning in prime assets and locations is allowing Colonial to capture the highest rents and current double digit growth with god future perspectives". 1

Total Shareholder Return1 of +12% year-on-year, reaching an NTA of €12.49/share 1. Growth in Net Tangible Assets (NTA) up to €6,742m, +17% year-on-year Colonial closed the first half of 2022 with Net Tangible Assets (NTA) of €12.49/share, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of +10% (+4% in 6 months) which, together with the dividend paid per share of €0.24/share, amounts to a Total Shareholder Return1 of +12% (+6% in 6 months). Total shareholder return understood as NTA (NAV) growth per share + dividends Dividends paid and other impacts In absolute terms, the net value of the assets (NTA) amounts to €6,742m, a year-on-year increase of +17%, and a value increase of more than €968m in a year (+4% in 6 months). This significant growth in NTA has been achieved thanks to an industrial Real Estate strategy with a significant Alpha component in returns, mainly due to: A strong increase in the value of the prime asset portfolios in the three markets, driven by a strong demand for prime Grade A buildings. Solid fundamentals of Colonial's assets with high occupancy levels and solid increases in rental prices. The successful management of the project pipeline: completed and rented projects, as well as the significant amount of pre-let signings in the project pipeline and the renovation program. The completion of the renovation program, substantially improving rental levels, as well as the value of the assets. 2. Increase in the value of the real estate portfolio of +8% like-for-like,year-on-year The Gross Asset value of the Colonial Group at the close of the first half of 2022 amounted to €13,334m (€14,064m including transfer costs), showing an increase of +11% compared to the previous year (+7% in the first half of 2022). 2

In like-for-like terms, Colonial's portfolio was revalued at +8% compared to the previous year (+4% corresponding to the first half of 2022). The portfolios in the three cities show solid growth, highlighting the Madrid market, where the assets were revalued by +9% like-for-likevs. the previous year (+5% in 6 months). In Paris, the assets reached like-for-like, year-on-yeargrowth of +8% (+4% in 6 months). 3

Strong growth in the net profit and the recurring profit 1. Net profit of €355m, +120% compared to the previous year The Colonial Group closed the first half of 2022 with a strong increase in the results in all metrics: Increase in the net profit of €355m, +120% compared to the same period of the previous year

net profit of €355m, +120% compared to the same period of the previous year The recurring net profit increased by +35% compared to the previous year and stood at €76m in the first half of 2022.

The net recurring EPS increased +27% compared to the previous year , reaching a level of €14.13cts per share. The significant increase in the recurring earnings is mainly due to: The significant advances in the project pipeline and the acceleration of the renovation program, substantially improving rental levels. It is important to highlight the additional income from the projects delivered in 2021: the Diagonal 525 asset (headquarters of Naturgy in the Barcelona CBD) as well as the 83 Marceau asset (headquarters of Goldman Sachs in the Paris CBD). Solid increases in rental prices of the core portfolio , driven by solid like-for-like growth and the indexation impact captured in the contracts. A decrease in financial costs thanks to the Liability Management carried out in 2020 and 2021, which has resulted in a saving in the average financial cost of the Group's debt. The successful execution of the acquisition of the 16.6% stake in Société Foncière Lyonnaise in 2021, with very attractive terms for Colonial's shareholders. Recurring earnings per share The additional increase in the Net Profit of the Group is underpinned by the capital gains from the disposals, as well as the growth in value of the Group's portfolio, thanks to its prime positioning. 4