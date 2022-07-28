Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI S A : Quarterly Earnings Document

1H/2022 First half results January - June 2022 28 July 2022

First half results 2022 Recurring EPS growth of +27% year-on-year Colonial closed the first half of 2022 with a Net Profit Increase of +120% Total Shareholder Return (based on NTA)1 of +12% year-on-year (+6% in 6 months) Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share of €12.49, +10% year-on-year (+4% in 6 months)

year-on-year (+4% in 6 months) Net Tangible Assets (NTA) of €6,742m, +17% year-on-year (+4% in 6 months) Gross Asset Value of the portfolio of €13,334m, +8% like-for-likeyear-on-year (+4% LFL in 6 months) Madrid portfolio with a strong increase of +9% like-for-like,year-on-year (+5% like-for-like in 6 months)

like-for-like,year-on-year (+5% like-for-like in 6 months) Paris portfolio with a growth of +8% like-for-like,year-on-year (+4% like-for-like in 6 months) Double-digit Net Profit Growth Net profit of €355m, +120% vs. the previous year

Recurring Net Profit of €76m, +35% vs. the previous year

Recurring EPS (Earnings Per Share) of €14.13cts/share, +27% vs. the previous year

Group EBITDA of €129m, +10% vs. the previous year Solid growth on Gross Rental Income Gross Rental Income of €170m, +9% vs. the previous year (+6% like-for-like)

like-for-like) Net Rental Income of €153m, +7% vs. the previous year (+6% like-for-like) Strong operating fundamentals More than 104,000 sqm of letting volume, +75% vs. the previous year

Occupancy levels of 96% (~100% in Paris)

Solid growth in signed rents and captured indexation

+8% of release spread 2 +5% vs ERV 12/21 3

Active management of the portfolio Disposal of 3 non-strategic assets for €59m with a premium of +11% over GAV

non-strategic assets for €59m with a premium of +11% over GAV Contract signed for €484m for the purchase of the Amundi Headquarters in Paris at very attractive terms A strong balance sheet for future growth Conversion of all bonds to Green Bonds, the 1 st company in the IBEX35

company in the IBEX35 LTV of 36.9% with a liquidity of €2,557m 5

Reduction in the Group's cost of debt, reaching 1.28% 6

85% of the debt is hedged in the event of interest rate increases Total return based on NTA (Net Tangible Assets) = NTA growth + approved dividends Signed rents on renewals vs. previous rents Signed rents vs. market rents at 31/12/2021 (ERV 12/21) Portfolio in operation Cash and undrawn balances Cost of current debt including ECPs. Without considering the ECPs, the cost of debt will be of 1.39% (1.49% in December 2021) 28 July 2022 2

First half results 2022 Highlights 1H Results 2022 Total Shareholder Return1 of +12% year-on-year, reaching an NTA of €12.49/share 1. Growth in Net Tangible Assets (NTA) up to €6,742m, +17% year-on-year Colonial closed the first half of 2022 with Net Tangible Assets (NTA) of €12.49/share, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of +10% (+4% in 6 months) which, together with the dividend paid per share of €0.24/share, amounts to a Total Shareholder Return1 of +12% (+6% in 6 months). Total shareholder return understood as NTA (NAV) growth per share + dividends Dividends paid and other impacts In absolute terms, the net value of the assets (NTA) amounts to €6,742m, a year-on-year increase of +17%, and a value increase of more than €968m in a year (+4% in 6 months). This significant growth in NTA has been achieved thanks to an industrial Real Estate strategy with a significant Alpha component in returns, mainly due to: A strong increase in the value of the prime asset portfolios in the three markets, driven by a strong demand for prime Grade A buildings. Solid fundamentals of Colonial's assets with high occupancy levels and solid increases in rental prices. The successful management of the project pipeline: completed and rented projects, as well as the significant amount of pre-let signings in the project pipeline and the renovation program. The completion of the renovation program, substantially improving rental levels, as well as the value of the assets. 28 July 2022 3

First half results 2022 2. Increase in the value of the real estate portfolio of +8% like-for-like,year-on-year The Gross Asset value of the Colonial Group at the close of the first half of 2022 amounted to €13,334m (€14,064m including transfer costs), showing an increase of +11% compared to the previous year (+7% in the first half of 2022). In like-for-like terms, Colonial's portfolio was revalued at +8% compared to the previous year (+4% corresponding to the first half of 2022). The portfolios in the three cities show solid growth, highlighting the Madrid market, where the assets were revalued by +9% like-for-likevs. the previous year (+5% in 6 months). In Paris, the assets reached like-for-like, year-on-yeargrowth of +8% (+4% in 6 months). The growth in asset value is based on (1) the solid demand of the market for prime assets in the city centre, the strong fundamentals of Colonial's portfolio with an occupancy of 96% and rents signed at the high end of the market and (3) the successful generation of Alpha real estate value through the project pipeline, the renovation program and the active management of the portfolio (non-core disposals and "Alpha" acquisitions). In the first half of 2022, net investments of €434m were carried out. Highlighted is the Pasteur asset in Paris. Furthermore, the sale of three non-strategic assets was carried out in Spain and France, with a sale price premium of +11% over the last valuation. 28 July 2022 4