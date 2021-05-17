Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI S A : 1Q 2021 Results

Colonial with stable operating results The first quarter results reflect the impact of non-strategic disposals Comparable recurring EPS of €7.2cts/share in line with the previous year

A strengthened capital structure, LTV of 34.9% with a liquidity of €2,406m Madrid, 17th May 2021 First Quarter Results 2021 The Colonial Group closed the first quarter of 2021 with a net recurring profit of €28m, €8m below the results of the first quarter of the previous year. This decrease is mainly due to two effects in Colonial's portfolio: The execution of the disposal program of non-strategic assets with premiums over appraisal value resulting in a year-on-year decline of €3.2m in net results due to lower rents, in exchange for an improvement in the quality of the cash flow of the post-sale portfolio. The acceleration of the renovation program in order to reposition portfolio assets with significant potential for future value creation and cash flow, based on a real estate transformation.

This program implies a temporary tenant rotation which has led to a negative impact on Net Rental Income (EBITDA rents) of €5m in the first quarter of 2021. 1

Excluding these two effects of active management of the portfolio, the comparable Net Recurring Profit is €37m, in line with the results of the previous year (+1%). The net recurring EPS of the first quarter of 2021 amounted to €5.6cts/share. The impact of the loss of rents due to non-strategic disposals was (€0.64cts) per share) and the impact due to tenant rotation in the renovation program was (€1ct) per share. As a consequence, the comparable3 net recurring result is €7.2cts per share. At the close of the first quarter, the net result of the Group including extraordinary items amounted to €21m, mainly due to the accrual of €6m corresponding to the property tax non-computable to the first quarter of 2021. Gross Rental Income and Net rental Income (EBITDA Rents) Colonial closed the first quarter of 2021 with €78m of Gross Rental Income and Net Rental Income (EBITDA rents) of €68m. The Gross Rental Income in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by (9%), mainly due to the disposal of non-strategicassets carried out in 2020 and the beginning of 2021, as well as to the acceleration of the renovation program to reposition assets. This active management of the portfolio has a temporary short- term impact, however it ensures a higher portfolio quality and greater value creation potential, as a result of the repositioning of each asset. In like-for-liketerms, adjusting for investments, disposals and the effect of the projects and assets under repositioning, the Gross Rental Income is in line with the previous year, increasing by 0.6%. The Net Rental Income (EBITDA rents) increased by +4% in like-for-like terms. 2

This increase in like-for-like net rental income was boosted by (1) an increase in the Paris portfolio of +6% due to the increase of +2% in the office's portfolio and a significant additional improvement due to the reopening of the Hotel Indigo in the Édouard VII complex and (2) a like-for-like increase of +4% in the Madrid portfolio. Resilient operating fundamentals 1. An increase in take-up levels compared to the previous year The Colonial Group's business had a resilient performance in the first quarter of 2021, maintaining a solid take-up and high occupancy levels. At the close of the first quarter of 2021, the Colonial Group had signed 25 rental contracts in the office portfolio corresponding to 29,759 sqm and annual rents of €9m. This figure is +120% higher than the letting volume signed in the first quarter of 2020, the period prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total letting activity, 67% (20,073 sqm) corresponds to contract renewals and revisions, spread over the three markets in which the group operates. Regarding new contracts, a total of 9,686 sqm were signed, highlighting 7,213 sqm in Madrid. 93% of the take-up corresponds to contracts signed in Barcelona and Madrid, and the rest were signed in Paris. 3

2. Solid increases in rental prices The take up reached in the first quarter of the 2021 corresponds to annualized rents of €9m, a figure +116% higher than that reached in the negotiations of the first quarter of the previous year. Signed rents on renewals vs previous rents. Signed rents vs market rents at 31/12/2019 (ERV 12/19) for contracts signed in 2020 and signed rents vs market rents at 31/12/2020 (ERV 12/20) for contracts signed in 2021. Double-digit increases in release spreads The release spreads (signed rental prices vs. previous rents) signed in the first quarter of the year have reached a high double-digit level of 20%. These ratios highlight the defensive nature of Colonial's contract portfolio with significant improvement margins on current rents. Worth mentioning is the high increase in the Barcelona portfolio +21%, as well as the solid increase in Madrid +18% and Paris +7%. Capturing rental prices above market rents as of 12/20 Compared with the market rent (ERV) in December 2020, signed rents increased by +3% in the first quarter of the year. Highlighted is the Paris portfolio, where the rents increased by +11% compared to the market rents. In Spain, worth highlighting is the rental growth in the Madrid portfolio, with an increase compared to the market rents of +3%, and in Barcelona, the prices were signed at +0.5% higher than the market rent. 3. Occupancy stability in the portfolio The total vacancy of the Colonial Group at the close of the first quarter of 2021 stood at 4.8%, a vacancy rate in line with the last reported quarter and slightly higher than that of the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the entry into operation of refurbished surfaces in the Paris market and to the tenant rotation in Barcelona. The financial vacancy of the Colonial Group's portfolio is shown as follows: 4

EPRA vacancy: financial vacancy according to the calculation recommended by EPRA (1-[Vacant floorspace multiplied by the market rent/operational floor space at market rent]) Total portfolio including all uses: offices, retail and logistics Active management of the portfolio - "reloading" future growth 1. Completion of the 2020 disposal program In 2020, the Colonial Group completed the disposal program for a total of €617m of mature and non- strategic assets with a double-digit premium on appraisal value. These disposals include the disposal of 5 mature and/or secondary office assets in Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona, as well as non-strategic assets for logistics and commercial use. A part of this disposal program was registered at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021. In particular, two disposals were carried out in Paris on mature core assets, 112 Wagram and 9 Percier, with a premium of +16% over valuation and a capital value of €20,000/sqm. These transactions show the investors' appetite for the Paris market. In addition, Colonial signed the sale of the retail asset Les Gavarres in Tarragona, coming from the Axiare acquisition. 2. Delivery of Diagonal 525 and rental of 103 Grenelle In the first quarter of 2021, Colonial completed the total refurbishment of the building located in Diagonal 525 (5,706 sqm), in the centre of the CBD in Barcelona. This asset is 100% pre-let to Naturgy for its new corporate headquarters, who signed a 10-year contract at record rental prices in the prime CBD market of Barcelona, also signing maximum prime rents at that time. Barcelona CBD Delivered 5

