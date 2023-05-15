Spanish property company Colonial's first-quarter profit rises 5%

May 15 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate company
Inmobiliaria Colonial on Monday posted a 5% increase in
first-quarter recurring net profit to 38 million euros ($41.83
million), buoyed by inflation-linked rental income and high
occupancy.
The real estate sector has been under pressure since the end
of last year as volatile markets and tightening financial
conditions slowed property investment.
However, Colonial's portfolio, including buildings located
in Spain and France, achieved an 11% jump year on year in
like-for-like rental income in the first quarter.
Occupancy, meanwhile, hit a record 97%, boosted by almost
full occupancy in Paris.
The group reaffirmed full-year guidance projected in
February, expecting earnings of between 0.28 and 0.30 euros per
share.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed employment habits,
with many people continuing to work from home, Colonial CEO Pere
Vinolas told reporters the company did not see a decrease in
demand for office space.
"Companies are interested in long-term rents in the best
places," he added.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk
Editing by David Goodman)