Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   ES0139140174

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A.

(COL)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
5.485 EUR   +0.92%
12:36pSpanish property company Colonial's first-quarter profit rises 5%
RE
12:25pInmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : Presentación Resultados 1T 2023
PU
12:15pInmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : Presentacion Resultados 1T 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Spanish property company Colonial's first-quarter profit rises 5%

05/15/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 15 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate company Inmobiliaria Colonial on Monday posted a 5% increase in first-quarter recurring net profit to 38 million euros ($41.83 million), buoyed by inflation-linked rental income and high occupancy.

The real estate sector has been under pressure since the end of last year as volatile markets and tightening financial conditions slowed property investment.

However, Colonial's portfolio, including buildings located in Spain and France, achieved an 11% jump year on year in like-for-like rental income in the first quarter.

Occupancy, meanwhile, hit a record 97%, boosted by almost full occupancy in Paris.

The group reaffirmed full-year guidance projected in February, expecting earnings of between 0.28 and 0.30 euros per share.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed employment habits, with many people continuing to work from home, Colonial CEO Pere Vinolas told reporters the company did not see a decrease in demand for office space.

"Companies are interested in long-term rents in the best places," he added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
All news about INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A.
12:36pSpanish property company Colonial's first-quarter profit rises 5%
RE
12:25pInmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : Presentación Resultados 1T 2023
PU
12:15pInmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : Presentacion Resultados 1T 2023
PU
04/04An unknown buyer acquired Viapark retail park in Vícar, Almería from Inmobiliaria Colon..
CI
03/09Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : Transcripción Presentación Resultados Anuales 2022
PU
03/01Inmobiliaria Colonial : The mid-term guidance wasn't explicitly re..
Alphavalue
02/28Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/28Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : Presentación Resultados Anuales 2022
PU
02/28Transcript : Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28,..
CI
02/28Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi S A : 2022 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 382 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2023 -384 M -417 M -417 M
Net Debt 2023 4 992 M 5 422 M 5 422 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,7x
Yield 2023 4,67%
Capitalization 2 888 M 3 137 M 3 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 20,6x
EV / Sales 2024 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,44 €
Average target price 7,13 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pere Viñolas Serra Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ángeles Arderiu Ibars Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Brugera Clavero Executive Chairman
Alberto Alcober Texeido Chief Operating Officer
Juan Manuel Ortega Moreno Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A.-9.57%3 137
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-28.35%7 594
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-6.97%6 875
DEXUS4.13%5 769
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.32%5 562
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-7.43%3 587
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer