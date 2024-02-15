Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of InMode Ltd. (“InMode” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INMD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 17, 2023, an investigative publication reported that InMode had threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made regarding the Company’s devices and sales tactics, with customers stating that the Company offered to replace defective products if they signed confidentiality agreements. On this news, InMode’s stock price fell $1.21, or 3.3%, to close at $35.81 per share on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 12, 2023, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance due to higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Additionally, that same day, another investigative publication revealed that InMode had routinely and significantly discounted the prices of its devices. On this news, InMode’s stock price fell $7.24, or 25.9%, to close at $20.75 per share on October 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased InMode securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

