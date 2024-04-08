NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in InMode Ltd. ("InMode" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INMD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of InMode investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 4, 2021 and October 12, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) InMode heavily discounts almost every device it sells; (ii) demand for InMode's products was driven by InMode's willingness to discount its products; (iii) InMode violated U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; and (iv) InMode violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in InMode during the relevant time frame, you have until April 15, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

