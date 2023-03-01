Advanced search
INMYSHOW DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY(GROUP)CO.,LTD.

(600556)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
7.200 CNY   +0.98%
08:46aChina's Weibo ups stake in Inmyshow Digital with $315 million acquisition
RE
2022Inmyshow Digital Technology(Group)Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Inmyshow Digital Technology(Group)Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
China's Weibo ups stake in Inmyshow Digital with $315 million acquisition

03/01/2023 | 08:46am EST
Illustration picture of Chinese social media app Weibo

(Reuters) - China's Weibo Corp said on Wednesday it was raising its stake in Shanghai-listed media marketing firm Inmyshow Digital Technology Group Co Ltd through the acquisition of ShowWorld Hong Kong Ltd for 2.16 billion yuan ($314.7 million).

ShowWorld Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Chinese technology company SINA Corp, holds an 18.4% stake in Inmyshow Digital Technology.

On completion of the deal, Weibo will own a cumulative 26.57% stake in Inmyshow, becoming its biggest shareholder.

Inmyshow Digital Technology provides its clients with marketing strategies and social media operations. It also assists with maintenance and technical support. Weibo's Chief Financial Officer Fei Cao is currently a board member at Inmyshow.

Earlier in the day, Weibo said its quarterly revenue fell 27% to $448 million, adding that its monthly active users rose to 586 million in December. It reported a drop in adjusted profit for the quarter.

($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUBEI JUMPCAN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 3.17% 29.25 End-of-day quote.7.46%
INMYSHOW DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY(GROUP)CO.,LTD. 0.98% 7.2 End-of-day quote.6.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.27% 6.86472 Delayed Quote.0.47%
WEIBO CORPORATION 0.49% 20.68 Delayed Quote.8.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 444 M 641 M 641 M
Net income 2022 267 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,0x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 13 016 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 349
Free-Float 32,4%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,20 CNY
Average target price 7,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meng Li Chairman
Hai Yu Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yan Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Feng Gao Independent Director
Yong Gao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INMYSHOW DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY(GROUP)CO.,LTD.6.82%1 877
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA26.62%20 060
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.11.59%18 360
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.6.69%13 687
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.10%13 620
WPP PLC24.85%13 286