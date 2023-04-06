Innate Pharma : Corporate Governance Report

2022 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Chapter 2. COMPENSATION OF THE CORPORATE OFFICERS

2.1. PRINCIPLES AND CRITERIA APPLICABLE TO THE DETERMINATION, DISTRIBUTION AND AWARDING OF COMPENSATION ("EX ANTE" VOTE)

In accordance with articles L. 22-10-26 and L. 225-68 of the French Commercial Code, the following paragraphs set out the general principles governing the compensation policy applicable to members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2023.

These principles and criteria will be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the next General Meeting, on May 12, 2023, deciding on the accounts for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022 and can only be implemented after having received the favorable vote on the simple majority of the shareholders present or represented.

Please note that the compensation policy applicable to members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for 2023 described below is the subject of one single vote, which does not anticipate the result of the individual voting on the compensation paid to each member of the Executive Board, to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and to members of the Supervisory Board.

The draft resolutions to be submitted for approval to the General Meeting of May 12, 2023 are attached as Annex B.

2.1.1 Executive Board members compensation

2.1.1.1 Information on Mandates

Contract type Duration Notice Dismissal Chairman of the Executive Board Social mandate 3 years (January 30, 3 months At any time, due cause Mondher Mahjoubi 2025) Executive Board member Social mandate 3 years (January 30, No notice At any time, due cause Yannis Morel 2025)

On 26 January 2022, the Supervisory Board renewed the Executive Board for a period of three years, until 30 January 2025.

Yannis Morel hold an employment contract signed with the Company prior to his appointment as member of the Executive Board. He performs his duties within the Company on the basis of his employment contract. His resignation or dismissal from his duties as Executive Board member would have no impact on his employment contract.

2.1.1.2 Compensation Policy

The Executive Board members' compensation is decided by the Supervisory Board on recommendation of the Compensation and nomination committee. Members of the Executive Board do not take part in these discussions.

In examining the remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board (including the Chairman), the Remuneration and Nomination Committee takes into account the remuneration levels of the staff and, more broadly, of the sector of activity.

The remuneration of the members of the Executive Board consists of the following elements: