Innate Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in immuno-oncology and dedicated to improving cancer treatment through innovative therapeutic antibodies that exploit the immune system. Innate Pharma's broad antibody portfolio includes several potential «first-in-class» candidates in clinical and preclinical stages in cancers with high medical need. Innate Pharma is a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has developed expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor antigens, as well as in antibody engineering. Its innovative approach has enabled it to build a diversified proprietary portfolio and to forge alliances with leading biopharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi as well as a multi-product partnership with AstraZeneca. Revenues break down by source of income as follows: - revenues from collaboration and licensing agreements (84.2%); - government financing for research expenditure (15.8%). At the end of 2023, the company had a portfolio of 7 products in clinical development, including 1 in phase III (Monalizumab for the treatment of cancer), 2 in phase II (Lacutamab for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas and IPH5201 for the treatment of cancer) and 4 in phase I (IPH5301 for the treatment of solid tumours, IPH6101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, IPH6401 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and IPH6501 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma).