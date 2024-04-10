Innate Pharma announces that the first preclinical data on IPH45, its exatecan-based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), were presented at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

'In preclinical bladder tumor models, the data show improved activity of IPH45 compared to enfortumab vedotin (EV). It also shows antitumor efficacy in various solid tumor models, including those refractory to EV.

'On the basis of these preclinical efficacy and toxicology data, IPH45's development continues towards the clinical phase, with the filing of a clinical trial application expected in 2024', adds the biopharmaceutical company.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.