Innate Pharma: IPH45 data presented at AACR
'In preclinical bladder tumor models, the data show improved activity of IPH45 compared to enfortumab vedotin (EV). It also shows antitumor efficacy in various solid tumor models, including those refractory to EV.
'On the basis of these preclinical efficacy and toxicology data, IPH45's development continues towards the clinical phase, with the filing of a clinical trial application expected in 2024', adds the biopharmaceutical company.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction