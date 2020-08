Innate Pharma : Nouveau nombre d'actions et de droits de vote d'Innate Pharma au 1er aout 2020

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 90,0 M 106 M 106 M Net income 2020 -5,89 M -6,95 M -6,95 M Net cash 2020 154 M 181 M 181 M P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 413 M 487 M 488 M EV / Sales 2020 2,89x EV / Sales 2021 3,38x Nbr of Employees 235 Free-Float 75,3% Chart INNATE PHARMA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INNATE PHARMA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 11,64 € Last Close Price 5,24 € Spread / Highest target 164% Spread / Average Target 122% Spread / Lowest Target 71,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board Laure-Hélène Mercier CFO & Member-Executive Board Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President Odile Belzunce Senior VP-Compliance & Information Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INNATE PHARMA -12.16% 487 LONZA GROUP 57.76% 45 395 CELLTRION, INC. 66.30% 33 765 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 1.98% 30 139 SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 37.84% 27 404 MODERNA, INC. 239.72% 26 220