Innate Pharma : Assemblee Generale Mixte

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 39,8 M 48,5 M 48,5 M Net income 2021 -40,6 M -49,6 M -49,6 M Net Debt 2021 27,3 M 33,3 M 33,3 M P/E ratio 2021 -1,94x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 233 M 285 M 284 M EV / Sales 2021 6,55x EV / Sales 2022 3,26x Nbr of Employees 244 Free-Float 75,2% Chart INNATE PHARMA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INNATE PHARMA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 6,85 € Last Close Price 2,95 € Spread / Highest target 147% Spread / Average Target 132% Spread / Lowest Target 117% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Frederic Lombard Chief Financial Officer Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President Odile Belzunce Senior VP-Compliance, IT & Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INNATE PHARMA -14.79% 285 MODERNA, INC. 83.40% 74 146 LONZA GROUP AG 3.38% 48 795 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 31.16% 45 472 CELLTRION, INC. -23.54% 33 656 SEAGEN INC. -15.40% 27 947