    IPH   FR0010331421

INNATE PHARMA

(IPH)
  Report
Innate Pharma : Assemblee Generale Mixte

06/03/2021 | 12:39am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 5D6C7941-CD6E-4B5E-90A1-2FBA5AB028D7

INNATE PHARMA

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE

28/05/2021

ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE

Actionnaires

Voix

Total Voix

Actions

Simple

Double

Présents

0

0

0

0

0

Représentés

7

26 437

16 770

34 822

43 207

Pouvoir au président

30

10 092 248

90 300

10 137 398

10 182 548

Vote par correspondance

141

21 136 257

818 670

21 545 592

21 954 927

TOTAL

178

31 254 942

925 740

31 717 812

32 180 682

Certifié sincère et véritable, à MARSEILLE, le 28/05/2021

Le secrétaire

Le président

Les Scrutateurs

Mme Julia

Mr Hervé BRAILLY

Mr Gilles BRISSON

BPIFRANCE

KURDOGLIAN

PARTICIPATIONS -

Représentée par

Mme Mailys

FERRERE

28/05/2021

Disclaimer

Innate Pharma SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 04:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 39,8 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net income 2021 -40,6 M -49,6 M -49,6 M
Net Debt 2021 27,3 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 233 M 285 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 75,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,85 €
Last Close Price 2,95 €
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 132%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frederic Lombard Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Odile Belzunce Senior VP-Compliance, IT & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNATE PHARMA-14.79%285
MODERNA, INC.83.40%74 146
LONZA GROUP AG3.38%48 795
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.31.16%45 472
CELLTRION, INC.-23.54%33 656
SEAGEN INC.-15.40%27 947