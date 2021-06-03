|
Innate Pharma : Assemblee Generale Mixte
INNATE PHARMA
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE
28/05/2021
ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE
|
|
Actionnaires
|
Voix
|
|
|
Total Voix
|
|
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
|
|
Simple
|
|
Double
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Représentés
|
7
|
26 437
|
|
16 770
|
34 822
|
43 207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoir au président
|
30
|
10 092 248
|
|
90 300
|
10 137 398
|
10 182 548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote par correspondance
|
141
|
21 136 257
|
|
818 670
|
21 545 592
|
21 954 927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
178
|
31 254 942
|
|
925 740
|
31 717 812
|
32 180 682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certifié sincère et véritable, à MARSEILLE, le 28/05/2021
|
|
|
Le secrétaire
|
|
Le président
|
|
Les Scrutateurs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mme Julia
|
|
Mr Hervé BRAILLY
|
|
Mr Gilles BRISSON
|
|
BPIFRANCE
|
KURDOGLIAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARTICIPATIONS -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Représentée par
Mme Mailys
FERRERE
Disclaimer
Innate Pharma SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 04:38:03 UTC.
|
