Innelec Multimédia is the leading French distributor of consumer and professional software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - game consoles, console software and accessories (80.4%): action and combat, sports and racing, adventure, and other games under the names PlayStation, Gameboy, Switch and X-Box; - derivative products under license (9.6%): figurines, t-shirts, caps, bags, key rings, mugs, etc. under the brands Super MarioTM, ZeldaTM, PokémonTM, LEGOTM, Star WarsTM, SimpsonsTM, Harry PotterTM, Call of DutyTM, Assassin's CreedTM, Games of ThroneTM, etc.; - mobile devices and accessories and connected products (5.7%); - recreational CD Rom and accessories for PC (2.1%); - professional software and accessories (0.1%): office, graphics, utility, communication, management, and training software; - other (2.1%). Products are marked through retailers split between local shops and professional retailers, hypermarkets and department stores, and multi-specialist. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (86.8%), Europe (7.7%), Africa (2.8%) and other (2.7%).

Sector Software