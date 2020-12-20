Log in
Inner Mongolia Eerduosi Resources Co.,Ltd. 600295

INNER MONGOLIA EERDUOSI RESOURCES CO.,LTD.

(600295)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 12/18
10.26 CNY   +3.64%
04:31aEnergy China plans $3.6 billion investment on integrated energy project in Erdos
RE
12/08China stocks extend retreat as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
News 
All News

Energy China plans $3.6 billion investment on integrated energy project in Erdos

12/20/2020 | 11:31pm EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Group (Energy China) has signed a framework agreement with Erdos city government in Inner Mongolia to set up an integrated energy base with total investment of 23.8 billion yuan ($3.63 billion) in the region.

The project will add 1 gigawatts (GW) wind power generation capacity and 5 GW solar capacity on top of the already planned 8 GW coal-fired power plants in Erdos, according to a statement issued by the state asset watchdog, SASAC, on Monday.

Energy China also plans to build some electricity storage facilities to go alongside with the integrated energy project, said the statement without revealing more details.

"Once launched, the integrated energy project will generate around 33 billion kilowatts-hours electricity each year, among which more than 41% is expected to come from renewable sources," said the SASAC statement.

Amid the renewable energy boom and insufficient power carrying capacity from grids, China is encouraging energy companies and local government to add power storage facilities when building new solar and wind power projects in order to improve the stability and flexibility of the power grid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at a United Nation summit earlier this month that China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 GW by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% during the same period.

In November, Energy China signed a framework agreement with Chongzuo city government in southern Chinese region Guangxi to invest 82 billion yuan into a mega-sized city development project, including energy, transportation and mines restoration.

($1 = 6.5488 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED -5.33% 0.71 End-of-day quote.-24.47%
GOLD 0.92% 1900.07 Delayed Quote.24.01%
INNER MONGOLIA EERDUOSI RESOURCES CO.,LTD. 3.64% 10.26 End-of-day quote.13.75%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -1.48% 40.7 End-of-day quote.31.54%
SILVER 4.18% 26.94 Delayed Quote.44.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 6.53881 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
All news about INNER MONGOLIA EERDUOSI RESOURCES CO.,LTD.
Financials
Sales 2019 22 790 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
Net income 2019 1 341 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2019 13 495 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,84x
Yield 2019 6,58%
Capitalization 13 025 M 1 993 M 1 989 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 23 290
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart INNER MONGOLIA EERDUOSI RESOURCES CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inner Mongolia Eerduosi Resources Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNER MONGOLIA EERDUOSI RESOURCES CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhen Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yu Fu Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Guo Liu Financial Director
Kui Zhao Vice Chairman
Xiao Hui Zhang Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA EERDUOSI RESOURCES CO.,LTD.13.75%1 993
ARCELORMITTAL20.09%24 292
POSCO13.74%19 211
NUCOR-4.18%16 283
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.59%11 848
TATA STEEL LIMITED33.77%9 868
