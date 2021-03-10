Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Inner Mongolia North HaulerCo., Ltd.    600262   CNE000001386

INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO., LTD.

(600262)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inner Mongolia North HaulerCo : NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal

03/10/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League and Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday they reached what the NHL commissioner called a "groundbreaking" seven-year TV, streaming and media rights deal that will bring games to ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms.

The partnership, which will begin with the NHL's 2021-22 season, is highlighted by exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but was widely reported to be worth between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.

In total, there will be 100 exclusive regular-season games per season across ESPN's networks and streaming platforms.

Additionally, the NHL's out-of-market streaming package, with more than 1,000 games, will be available for fans to stream only as part of an ESPN+ subscription.

"I believe it is fair to say we were both satisfied with the arrangement that we reached and when I had this approved by the NHL owners on Monday unanimously, they were satisfied," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told a media call to discuss the deal. "We think we have become more valuable over time."

Bettman described the deal, which includes digital, highlight and international rights, as "groundbreaking" and one that would allow the league to benefit from the power, reach and influence of Disney.

"This is a win, win, win," said Bettman. "A win for ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, a win for the NHL and most importantly a win for fans."

The deal "puts us on the cutting edge of content distribution," he added.

The NHL's current 10-year, estimated $2 billion broadcast deal with NBC expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Like other North American sports leagues, the NHL has endured a difficult stretch that has seen a drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept fans out of arenas.

A league heavily dependent on gate revenues, Bettman said last year as it was forced into quarantine bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton to complete the season that it would have been cheaper to shut doors and not play.

Under the new agreement, ESPN and ABC will have exclusive live coverage of one Conference Final series and half of all first-round and second-round playoff games in each season of the deal.

Throughout the regular season, 25 games from the NHL schedule will be carried live, exclusively on ABC or ESPN.

The deal will also see 75 national regular-season games per season produced by ESPN that will be streamed exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said that while the deal reinforced its commitment to its core linear networks, the streaming component was the key.

"Streaming is at the heart of this deal and this is a reflection of its role as a critical part of our future," Pitaro said.

(Reporting by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 2.95% 57.21 Delayed Quote.6.05%
INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO., LTD. -2.68% 15.28 End-of-day quote.-4.50%
All news about INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO., LTD.
05:43pINNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO  : NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year m..
RE
05:42pNHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
2020ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Autonomous rigid dump truck by north hauler features the..
AQ
2018Truckmaker Volvo's profit tops forecast despite supply chain bottlenecks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 418 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2019 62,7 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
Net cash 2019 77,7 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 49,1x
Yield 2019 0,66%
Capitalization 2 598 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inner Mongolia North HaulerCo., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qing Feng Wu General Manager & Director
Wen Rui Hou Chief Financial Officer
Xiong Ying Pan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Li Chairman
Wan Shou Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO., LTD.-4.50%410
PACCAR, INC.10.37%33 039
KOMATSU LTD.18.65%28 920
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.55%26 969
EPIROC AB (PUBL)18.41%24 630
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.21.11%21 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ