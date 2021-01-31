China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

* SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.5%, HSI 1.9%
* Factory activity grows in January, but more slowly
* Silver miners jump as metal price rallies
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Monday,
rebounding from the previous week's drop, after growing factory
activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the
world's second-largest economy, although fresh domestic
lockdowns hit pace of growth.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.1% at 3,486.46 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index had risen 0.52%,
with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.32%,
the consumer staples sector up 0.33%.
** The healthcare sub-index rebounded 1.86% after
losing nearly 7% between Monday and Friday.
** China's factory activity grew in January, in line with the
country's ongoing economic recovery, but it was the slowest pace
of growth in five months after a wave of domestic coronavirus
infections prompted lockdowns.
** Companies engaged in silver mining and trade jumped as the
price of the precious metal rallied. Shengda Resources Co Ltd
, Yintai Gold Co Ltd, Henan Yuguang Gold
& Lead Co Ltd and Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining Co
Ltd gained between 7% and 10%.
** But shares in listed companies linked to China's HNA Group
slumped on Monday, after the troubled conglomerate disclosed
that its creditors had applied for its bankruptcy and that
nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders of its
three units.
** Hainan Airlines dropped 9.8% and HNA Innovation
fell 4.97%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2% to
11,433.31, while the Hang Seng Index, which lost nearly
4% last week, was up 1.91% at 28,822.61.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.62%, the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.15% and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.41%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4605 per U.S. dollar,
0.47% weaker than the previous close of 6.43.
