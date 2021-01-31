Log in
INNER MONGOLIA XINGYE MINING CO., LTD.

(000426)
End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/29
7.13 CNY   0.00%
01/31China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues
RE
2019Chinese steel, iron ore slide; shrug off trade talk progress
RE
China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

01/31/2021 | 11:50pm EST
* SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.5%, HSI 1.9%

* Factory activity grows in January, but more slowly

* Silver miners jump as metal price rallies

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,486.46 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index had risen 0.52%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.32%, the consumer staples sector up 0.33%. ** The healthcare sub-index rebounded 1.86% after losing nearly 7% between Monday and Friday. ** China's factory activity grew in January, in line with the country's ongoing economic recovery, but it was the slowest pace of growth in five months after a wave of domestic coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns. ** Companies engaged in silver mining and trade jumped as the price of the precious metal rallied. Shengda Resources Co Ltd , Yintai Gold Co Ltd, Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd and Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining Co Ltd gained between 7% and 10%. ** But shares in listed companies linked to China's HNA Group slumped on Monday, after the troubled conglomerate disclosed that its creditors had applied for its bankruptcy and that nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders of its three units. ** Hainan Airlines dropped 9.8% and HNA Innovation fell 4.97%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2% to 11,433.31, while the Hang Seng Index, which lost nearly 4% last week, was up 1.91% at 28,822.61. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.62%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.15% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.41%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4605 per U.S. dollar, 0.47% weaker than the previous close of 6.43. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.64% 28359.75 Real-time Quote.4.14%
HENAN YUGUANG GOLD&LEAD CO., LTD. 1.61% 5.67 End-of-day quote.-4.06%
INNER MONGOLIA XINGYE MINING CO., LTD. 0.00% 7.13 End-of-day quote.-9.06%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 0.36% 44.2 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.09% 24.99 End-of-day quote.1.71%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.54% 4766.99 Delayed Quote.3.23%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.35% 4812.92 Delayed Quote.2.83%
SHENGDA MINING CO.LTD. 4.93% 13.4 End-of-day quote.-15.83%
SILVER -0.46% 28.4513 Delayed Quote.2.45%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.17% 6.4607 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.55% 6.4599 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
YINTAI GOLD CO., LTD. 2.44% 7.99 End-of-day quote.-7.20%
