Certain A Shares of Inner Mongolia Xinhua Distribution Group Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These A Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 21-DEC-2021 to 25-DEC-2022.



Details:

Holding shareholder Inner Mongolia Xinhua Holding Co., Ltd. shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company's share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company's share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Shareholders Anhui Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Salt Industry Company shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date.



Shareholder Inner Mongolia Ai Xin Da Educational Publishing Co., Ltd. shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date.