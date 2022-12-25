Advanced search
    603230   CNE1000055P2

INNER MONGOLIA XINHUA DISTRIBUTION GROUP CO.,LTD.

(603230)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
11.00 CNY   +1.57%
10/27Inner Mongolia Xinhua Distribution Group Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/19Inner Mongolia Xinhua Distribution Group Co.,Ltd.(XSSC:603230) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/11Inner Mongolia Xinhua Distribution Group Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Certain A Shares of Inner Mongolia Xinhua Distribution Group Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022.

12/25/2022 EST
Certain A Shares of Inner Mongolia Xinhua Distribution Group Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These A Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 21-DEC-2021 to 25-DEC-2022.

Details:
Holding shareholder Inner Mongolia Xinhua Holding Co., Ltd. shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company's share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company's share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.

Shareholders Anhui Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Salt Industry Company shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date.

Shareholder Inner Mongolia Ai Xin Da Educational Publishing Co., Ltd. shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date.


Financials
Sales 2021 1 592 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2021 229 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 170 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 3 889 M 557 M 557 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 882
Free-Float 22,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Dong Wang General Manager & Director
Xiang Rong Che Chief Financial Officer
Jian Ping Qin Chairman
Yun Xia Ke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Na Sheng Zong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA XINHUA DISTRIBUTION GROUP CO.,LTD.-57.48%557
NEWS CORPORATION-17.93%10 591
PEARSON PLC52.90%8 075
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-32.40%5 465
SCHIBSTED ASA-44.99%4 329
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-39.08%3 879