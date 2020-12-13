China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, monitoring tourist spot Hainan

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China reported 24 new
coronavirus cases in the mainland on Sunday, up from 13 cases a
day earlier, while the authorities were monitoring possible
contacts in the domestic tourism hotspot of Hainan.
There were five local cases and 19 imported infections on
Saturday, according to a statement by the National Health
Commission.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not
classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 a day earlier.
As of Saturday, mainland China had 86,725 confirmed
coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death
toll remained at 4,634.
Two tourists visiting Sanya in Hainan, China's southernmost
island province, were found to be in close contact with an
asymptomatic case in Xian in northwest China, after they had
lunch with this person on Wednesday.
Hainan, known as the "Hawaii of China", has been free of
coronavirus for six months, drawing eager shoppers to duty-free
malls, couples seeking a sub-tropical backdrop for wedding
pictures, and surfers just looking to "breathe freely".
The two tourists and 43 other people who were in close
contact are being quarantined in Sanya, according to a statement
on the city's official WeChat account.
China's far western region of Xinjiang saw a sharp increase
in local cases of the coronavirus from mid-July to mid-August
and another local wave from late October to early November.
After National Day holidays in October, a new wave of the
pandemic occurred with local cases first reported in Qingdao in
China's Shandong province in the north.
In November sporadic cases in the districts of Shanghai and
Tianjin and the Inner Mongolia region in the north have been
reported, while in December more local cases were reported in
the provinces of Sichuan in the southwest and Heilongjiang in
the northeast.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Ma Rong; Editing by William
Mallard)