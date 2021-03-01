China's Inner Mongolia to end cryptocurrency mining, ban new steel, coke projects

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's Inner Mongolia will end
all cryptocurrency mining projects and stop reviewing new
projects in industries which consume large amounts of energy,
such as steel, coke and methanol production, as it attempts to
meet energy efficiency targets.
The region was the only one of 30 mainland areas under
Beijing's energy consumption and energy intensity review that
failed to meet the targets in 2019, drawing criticism from the
central government in September due to its poor achievement.
Now China's No.2 coal mining region, a major energy
consumer, aims to cap energy consumption growth at around 5
million tonnes of standard coal equivalent in 2021, according to
a draft rule issued by the regional state planner.
It also plans to cut energy intensity, or the amount of
energy consumed per unit of economic growth, by 3% from 2020
levels.
All cryptocrurrency mining projects - which require huge
amounts of computing power and hence use large amounts of energy
- will be shut down by the end of April this year. Inner
Mongolia is an attractive "mining" spot alongside Sichuan and
Xinjiang due to low electricity prices.
Small firms with outdated technology in the steel,
ferroalloy, coke, graphite electrode and coal-fired power
sectors have also been given a timetable to close by the end of
2022.
"(Inner Mongolia) will tighten its energy control measures
and bear the targets throughout all economic and social
aspects," said the draft rule, adding it will strictly curb
blind expansion at firms which consume a lot of energy.
Local governments in China are scrambling to control energy
consumption and improve energy efficiency after President Xi
Jinping pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.
In 2016-2019, energy intensity in Inner Mongolia rose by
9.5% while overall energy consumption grew by 65.62 million
tonnes.
The region has also vowed to increase the share of renewable
energy in its power portfolio, aiming to install more than 100
gigawatts of renewable generation capacity by 2025.
China appears to have missed its target for cutting energy
intensity set for 2016-2020, according to Reuters calculation
based on official data.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)