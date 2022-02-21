Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600887   CNE000000JP5

INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600887)
  Report
News 
Summary

China's daily output of coal rebounds to over 12 million tonnes

02/21/2022 | 10:44am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal output returned to more than 12 million tonnes per day as of Feb. 20, the country's state planner said on Monday, a level equal to the average daily production of the fourth quarter of last year.

Daily coal output in January and early February was affected by the Chinese New Year holiday. The National Development and Reform Commission (NRDC) did not give a figure for January output.

Production and supply of coal in China's main production areas of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia are expected to stabilise as the weather warms up, the NDRC said in its official Wechat account.

Authorities have ordered coal miners to run at maximum capacity to tame red-hot coal prices and prevent a recurrence of September's nationwide power crunch that disrupted industrial operations and added to factory gate inflation.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 17 403 M 17 403 M
Net income 2021 8 887 M 1 405 M 1 405 M
Net Debt 2021 709 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 262 B 41 491 M 41 491 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 41,01 CNY
Average target price 51,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gang Pan Chairman & President
Cheng Xia Zhao Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jian Qiang Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
He Ping Peng Independent Director
Shao Ji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.17%41 035
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED12.44%25 188
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED0.00%12 216
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%12 143
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD1.27%7 613
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-6.71%7 367